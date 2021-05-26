Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.33 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $62,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,360,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IAA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,229 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IAA by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IAA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the last quarter.

IAA stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

