Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Rollins worth $60,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

