Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.64.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$27.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.28. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.