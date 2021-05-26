Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.31.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.67 and a 1 year high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

