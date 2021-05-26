Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

