$418.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $418.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.98 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,798 shares of company stock worth $4,431,951. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

