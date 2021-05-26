HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €73.62 ($86.61) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a PE ratio of -6.82.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.