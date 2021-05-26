Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 998.57 ($13.05).

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,324 ($17.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 943.50 ($12.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,334 ($17.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

