Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,296 shares of company stock worth $2,284,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

