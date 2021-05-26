Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $163.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.92.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 254.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $163.43.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
