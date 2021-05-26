Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $163.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.92.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 254.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.