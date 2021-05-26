Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an underperformer rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWIR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $550.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.26.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.