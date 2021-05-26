Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.02.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $152.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

