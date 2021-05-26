KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.85 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

