Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.33 ($26.27).

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of €22.62 ($26.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

