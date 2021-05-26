Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,080 ($40.24).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,552.50 ($33.35) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,988.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,867.53.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.