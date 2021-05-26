Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

VOD stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.61. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £35.81 billion and a PE ratio of 425.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

