NCC Group (LON:NCC) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Numis Securities

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its target price upped by Numis Securities from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

NCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 293.51 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.11 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of £824.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

