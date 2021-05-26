Financial Review: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -4.51% -2.03% -0.17% CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sterling Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.48 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -17.69 CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.98 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Sterling Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

