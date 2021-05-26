Critical Survey: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alithya Group and Internet Initiative Japan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.52 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -13.38 Internet Initiative Japan $1.88 billion 1.31 $36.86 million $0.41 64.51

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -17.25% -17.39% -8.33% Internet Initiative Japan 3.14% 7.98% 3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alithya Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.24, suggesting a potential upside of 51.29%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

