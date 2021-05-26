Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $122.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.06 million. Q2 reported sales of $97.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $496.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $601.58 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.

In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,346 shares of company stock worth $20,776,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $87,463,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

