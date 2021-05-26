St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

