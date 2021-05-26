Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

