Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

