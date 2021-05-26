Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

