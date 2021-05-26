Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
