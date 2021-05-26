DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. DLH has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 2.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 253,282 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

