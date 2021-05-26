Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

