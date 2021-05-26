Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Essent Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

