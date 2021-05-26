Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

HRGLY opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

