iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $726.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

