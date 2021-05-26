Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Geely Automobile stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

