B. Riley Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.