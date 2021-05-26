Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.40.

TRI stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $7,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.