Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.22

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $668.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 41.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $168,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

