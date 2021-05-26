Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $144.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

