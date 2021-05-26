Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.13

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 12511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $13,289,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,565,583 shares of company stock valued at $135,774,965. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

