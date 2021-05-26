Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.13

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 12511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $13,289,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,565,583 shares of company stock valued at $135,774,965. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
