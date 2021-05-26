Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $674.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 658 ($8.60), with a volume of 21528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.30).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £575.49 million and a P/E ratio of -16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 585.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 541.77.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.