Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.35

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 81790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

