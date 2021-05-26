Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.29

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and traded as low as $38.98. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.