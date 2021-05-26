Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.82 ($1.46), with a volume of 79192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.36.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

