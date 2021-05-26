Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

