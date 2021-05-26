Head to Head Comparison: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) versus Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioNTech and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 48.40% 91.61% 55.51% Seagen 29.07% 21.41% 17.93%

Risk & Volatility

BioNTech has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioNTech and Seagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 6 3 0 2.33 Seagen 0 7 9 1 2.65

BioNTech presently has a consensus target price of $146.67, suggesting a potential downside of 25.74%. Seagen has a consensus target price of $186.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Seagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seagen is more favorable than BioNTech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Seagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $550.91 million 86.58 $17.36 million $0.07 2,821.43 Seagen $2.18 billion 12.57 $613.67 million $3.30 45.66

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than BioNTech. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seagen beats BioNTech on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

