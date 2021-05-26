Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 167.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

