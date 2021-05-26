New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
New Hope Company Profile
