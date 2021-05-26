New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.