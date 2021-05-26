Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $504.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.33.

NYSE TDY opened at $409.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

