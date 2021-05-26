Comparing Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -75.17% -53.66% Karyopharm Therapeutics -177.34% -357.73% -61.51%

17.8% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marker Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 223.38%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 207.65%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 452.20 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -4.39 Karyopharm Therapeutics $108.08 million 6.27 -$196.27 million ($2.72) -3.32

Marker Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and various solid tumors; and allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1. Its lead compound is XPOVIO (selinexor) tablets for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The company develops BOSTON, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; STORM, which is in Phase 2b single-arm clinical trial for evaluating oral selinexor in combination with standard, low-dose dexamethasone in heavily pretreated patients, relapsed or refractory myeloma; STOMP, which is in Phase 1b/2 multi-arm clinical trial for the treatment of low-dose dexamethasone plus standard therapies, including Velcade, Kyprolis, Revlimid, and Pomalyst or Darzalex; and SADAL, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. It also develops SEAL, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treartment of liposarcoma; SIENDO, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of endometrial cancer; and KING, which is in Phase 2 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor. In addition, the company has various investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development, such as Eltanexor (KPT-8602), KPT-9274, and Verdinexor (KPT-335). The company has collaboration agreement with Curadev Pharma Pvt Ltd to identify and co-develop novel small molecules against various biological targets for the treatment of cancer; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for cancer therapy evaluation program. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

