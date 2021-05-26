Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 881,914 shares of company stock worth $87,212,313.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

