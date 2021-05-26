AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,345 ($56.77).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,381 ($44.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,527.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,549.61. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of £10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 170.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

