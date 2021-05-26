Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.02 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average of $175.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

