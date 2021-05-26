XP (NASDAQ:XP) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XP. HSBC assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.86.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 2.02. XP has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. XP had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that XP will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of XP in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in XP in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XP

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.