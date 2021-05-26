Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.41. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

